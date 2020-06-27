A subdivision planned for Jackson Trail Rd. got approval from the Jackson County Planning Commission June 25, but with a different rezoning than had been requested.
Developer Ray Vaughn presented a request for rezoning from A-2 to R-2 for 44.5 acres to develop a residential subdivision. According to public development manager Jamie Dove, with R-2 zoning, the developer would be allowed to have 50 percent coverage on each lot, but with R-1 zoning, there could be only 40 percent coverage on each lot.
Dove said R-2 zoning would also allow for the construction of duplexes, condominiums, and townhouses in addition to single family dwellings. Vaughn said he only has plans to build single family homes.
Following recommendation by staff, the board voted to deny re-zoning from A-2 to R-2, and approved rezoning from A-2 to R-1.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board recommended:
• approval of a request from Kenny Whitworth to rezone 13.8 acres located on Highway 332 from A-2 to CRC. Whitworth has plans to construct a mini-storage facility on the property.
• pproval of a request from Kenneth Williams to change the Future Land Use Map from commercial to residential for .93 acres located at 9246 Commerce Rd. Williams said the structure on the property was built in 1940 and used as a general store. Williams intent is to use the main structure as a residence.
• approval of a request from Jeff Halley to change the Character Area Map from rural to urban and change the Future Land Use Map from residential to commercial for 3.4 acres located at 2832 Commerce Rd. Halley is proposing to relocate his tree service company to the property. Staff had recommended denial of the requested change to the Character Area Map to urban due to the inaccessibility of sewer service to the property and instead recommended a change to the Character Area Map to suburban.
Recommendations made by the planning commission will go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for review during a public hearing set for July 20 at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.