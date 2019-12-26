A large subdivision off of Old Pendergrass Rd. got approval Dec. 16 for a minor change in an old condition that will open the way for the project to move forward.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved removing a requirement that the developers add an extra 10 feet of right of way along P.J. Roberts Rd.
The project calls for 200 homes and was rezoned over a decade ago. The recession held back work on the project until now.
A number of area citizens were opposed to the project at a recent planning commission meeting, but the rezoning had already been approved.
In other zoning action, the BOC approved:
• a request from Keith Hayes to change the character area map from Rural to Suburban and Future Land Use Map classification from Commercial to Residential for two parcels totaling approximately five acres located along Hwy. 330.
• Samuel and Ellen Kuntz to rezone 8.82 acres located at 100 Crooked Creek Road from A-2 to CRC for the purpose of operating an auto repair service.
• InvestNLand, LLC's request to change the Future Land Use Map classification from Commercial to Residential for 3.41 acres located at 7840 Hwy. 124.
• Bobby and Marcey Parker's request to change the Character Area Map classification from Rural to Suburban for 2.32 acres located at 3696 Hwy. 60.
• Trinity Capital, LLC's request to rezone approximately 5.5 acres located at 108 and 294 Hwy. 60 from A-2 to R-1.
