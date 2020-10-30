Halloween festivities may look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Braselton News would like to see the unique ways the community is celebrating Halloween this year.
Those who would like to submit a photo for an upcoming issue of the paper may do so by emailing alex@mainstreetnews.com. Include the name(s) of people in the photographs.
The deadline is noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
