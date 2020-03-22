The confirmed number of COVIED cases rose to 600 across the state with 23 deaths in Sunday's midday report.
But the report from the Georgia Department of Health showed no cases confirmed in Jackson County.
Gwinnett reported 27 cases, Clarke and Hall counties reported 9 each while Barrow and Oconee reported one each.
A little over 4,000 people have been tested in the state so far.
Only one percent of cases reported were age 17 and under while 42% were ages 18-56. Some 31% were age 60 and older.
