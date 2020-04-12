Jackson County had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Sunday with one death reported.
Statewide, Georgia had 12,452 confirmed cases with 2,505 people hospitalized and 433 deaths.
Around Jackson, other counties reported:
Gwinnett — 690 cases with 19 deaths.
Hall — 279 cases with 0 deaths.
Clarke — 83 cases with 11 deaths.
Barrow — 55 cases with 3 deaths.
Madison — 10 cases with 1 death.
Banks — 7 cases with 0 deaths.
