Buy Local Braselton celebrated the opening of Super Baked Pizza Braselton with owner Lisa Chamberlin, her family and crew recently.
Located at 6562 Hwy. 53 (next door to Electrical Pros and U-Haul), the pizzeria features pizza, subs, salads, stromboli, calzones, wings, breadsticks, sweet sticks and cookies.
Open 4-9 p.m. daily, the store may be reached at 770-535-1331 or on the web at http://Superbaked.HungerRush.com.
Braselton council members Becky Richardson and Hardy Johnson held the ceremonial ribbon at the celebration.
