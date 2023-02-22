An economic development survey conducted by Hoschton Councilmember Debbie Martin indicated that city residents are hungry for more dining options.
"By far, the citizens want food," she told the council at its most recent work session. "And that goes from restaurants to bakery sweets."
Martin said the survey had generated 274 responses as of Feb. 16, including 136 write-in responses. Most residents who answered the survey wanted an Italian restaurant.
Based on the responses, Martin contacted two Italian restaurants, three breweries, a Mexican restaurant and a casual-dining restaurant. None of the establishments reached indicated plans to locate in Hoschton, however.
In a related matter, Martin said 52 residents have requested to join a six-person economic development panel. She said she would follow up with those interested in serving on the committee.
In other recent business:
•The Hoschton City Council announced a three-day council retreat for March 28-30 at Lake Lanier Resort. The meeting is open to the public.
•The city will host a "history harvest" event with the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority and Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee on March 11 to collect artifacts from the city's past from residents.
•The city's 2022 financial audit process has started. City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the audit would take four to six months.
•Drains throughout the city have been cleaned out by Hoschton's new stormwater department.
•The city continues to receive consulting proposals for the development of a potential park on seven acres on Mulberry St. with hopes of making a recommendation to the city council next month. The city is also considering possible uses for a historic home it owns on that property. "We're trying to figure out the best way to save that house without demolishing it," councilmember Scott Mims said. Councilmember Tracy Carswell added that the city identified a well drill site on the property, which could provide a cheap tie-in option to the city's water system.
•Councilmember Fredria Sterling has joined the Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee.
•Carswell said the new city hall building under construction on City Square could be ready in April. According to Carswell, rain will impact the construction timeline less, with a roof now on the building. The city will lease out the current city hall building upon the new building's completion.
