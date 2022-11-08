A search continues for suspects after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a location in the 1300 block of Brown Street off Old Athens Road in Gainesville, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
A caller reported the shooting to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Initially, deputies acted on information that two men involved in the shooting had barricaded themselves in an apartment at the J Building of the Harrison Square complex on Athens Street. Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was activated and secured the building to ensure the safety of local residents. Team members eventually entered the unit where the pair were believed to be hiding, but they found no sign of the suspects.
At this time, Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are following viable leads as they continue to search for the suspects. This incident is believed to be isolated.
