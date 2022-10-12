Tammy Sweat

•Why are you running for office?
I love our city and want to make a difference. My reason for running has never been about a personal agenda. It's all about preserving our city.
•What is the most important issue in your race?
Controlled growth. As we can't, nor would we want to stop growth, there needs to be a balanced growth. Would love to see more citizen involvement. Not just getting on social media with thoughts and opinions, get more active in our city.
•What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
People skills, management skills, willingness to gather facts, listen to our citizens, about what they want from our city. Would love to have a city balanced with business and residential roof tops. Willingness to learn.
•Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.).
Lifelong resident of Hoschton since 1970, family business in town for 52 years and counting. Married with four children and three grandchildren. Active in a local church, where I am also the pianist. Active in GALS/ Growing And Loving Servants for 11 years where we serve our community and have a prayer group. Also a member of Silvertone's Choir from Buford. Looking forward to serving our city and our citizens.
