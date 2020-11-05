Zachary Taylor, M.D., M.S., has accepted the position of District 2 health director.
Dr. Taylor has served as acting health director since September 2020. Previously, he was health director for North Georgia Health District in Dalton, and will serve as acting health director for North Georgia Health District until a replacement is named.
Dr. Taylor earned his doctor of medicine degree from Medical College of Georgia in 1982 and completed his medical residency at University of Maryland, where he was chief resident in the Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine. He earned a master of science degree from the University of Maryland, and bachelor of arts-chemistry degree from LaGrange College. He is board certified in preventive medicine and public health and holds licensure as a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners.
From 2006-2015, Dr. Taylor was regional health administrator for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Region VIII in Denver, Colo. Before moving to Colorado, he worked from 1993-2006 at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta in the Division of Tuberculosis Elimination in several leadership roles. From 1991-1993, Dr. Taylor served as medical epidemiologist, Division of Health Studies at the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). He has also worked with the Agency for Health Care Policy and Research in Rockville, Md., and with Indian Health Services in New Mexico and North Dakota.
Dr. Taylor has written many articles for peer-reviewed publications, books and government publications about tuberculosis, epidemiology and other health conditions.
A native of LaGrange, Dr. Taylor and his wife Joan, reside in Hall County.
