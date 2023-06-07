The Town of Braselton is proposing a 15% increase in spending for FY2024 with an expected 20% bump in revenue, according to preliminary budget figures.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a Thursday, June 8, 4 p.m. public hearing to take comments over the proposed budget. The council is expected to vote on the budget during a June 28, 5 p.m., called meeting.
The tentative budget calls for $7.1 million in spending and a projected $10.55 million in revenue. The town projects a balance of $3.45 million to go toward debt service and reserves.
Some of the general fund’s biggest revenue increases will come in sales tax collected from Jackson, Hall and Barrow counties. Jackson County is up 62% ($823,372 increase), Hall County 61% ($613,000 increase) and Barrow County 48% ($484,055 increase).
The town’s largest general fund expenditure increase will come in economic development, where it expects a 27% jump from $921,939 to $1.255 million. Police Department expenses will increase 19% from $2.19 million to nearly $2.7 million.
Braselton expects revenues of $13.02 million in water and sewerage operations in FY 2024, up from $11.19 million in FY 2023.
After expenses and debt payments, which total $10.94 million, Braselton expects to net $2.08 million in FY 2024 from its water and sewer operations.
In its other funds, Braselton expects to have the following budgets:
• Stormwater fund: $477,950
• Civic center fund: $490,851
• Visitor's bureau fund: $3.55 million (a BVB public hearing will be June 9 at 10 a.m. with a BVB vote June 29 at 10 a.m.
• DDA fund: $109,295 (a DDA budget public hearing is set for June 8 at 11 a.m. with the DDA board vote slated for June 15 at 11 a.m.
• Urban Redevelopment Agency: $611,280 (a URA public hearing will be June 7 at 3 p.m.. with a board vote on June 28 at 1 p.m.).
