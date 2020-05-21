The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) welcomes a new interventional cardiologist to their team of experts.
Khaja Mohammed, MD, FACC, MRCP (UK), has just started with The Heart Center of NGMC and is accepting new patients at the Braselton and Gainesville locations.
Mohammed brings expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of vascular and structural heart diseases. He specializes in device implantation and minimally-invasive treatments including atherectomy and stenting of coronary arteries, percutaneous left ventricular assist devices and percutaneous valve procedures.
“I am truly excited to join The Heart Center of NGMC,” said Mohammed, “providing first rate care to all of my patients has always been my top priority. The Heart Center of NGMC has a distinguished reputation, and I look forward to utilizing their extensive resources and collaborating with the care team to ensure the best possible health outcomes.”
Mohammed received his medical degree from Osmania Medical School in Hyderabad, India. He then went on to complete two internal medicine residencies, one at Scarborough and North Yorkshire Healthcare in the United Kingdom and one at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Mohammed also completed his cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships at Lankenau Medical Center.
Mohammed is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and nuclear cardiology.
To learn more about Mohammed or to schedule an appointment, including phone and video care options, visit heartngmc.org/mohammed or call 770-534-2020.
