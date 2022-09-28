I-85 widening
Photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the opening of a third lane on I-85 North and South near Braselton in early October, covering a four-mile stretch between the Hwy. 53 exit to a point just south of the Hwy. 332 overpass.

The additional lane is part of Phase 2 of the state’s I-85 widening project, one of the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects, according to DOT officials. Weather permitting, these first four miles of the 6.7-mile project will open during the first weekend in October, nearly two months ahead of schedule, according to DOT officials.

