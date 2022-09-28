Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the opening of a third lane on I-85 North and South near Braselton in early October, covering a four-mile stretch between the Hwy. 53 exit to a point just south of the Hwy. 332 overpass.
The additional lane is part of Phase 2 of the state’s I-85 widening project, one of the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects, according to DOT officials. Weather permitting, these first four miles of the 6.7-mile project will open during the first weekend in October, nearly two months ahead of schedule, according to DOT officials.
The Phase 2 project will eventually widen I-85 north and southbound from two to three lanes between Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 129. The project is also replacing and widening six mainline bridges on I-85 and one overpass bridge at Hwy. 332, which opened in late August after a seven-month closure. This continues the I-85 Widening, Phase 1 project completed in 2020.
“The opening of these first four miles is a significant milestone for motorists who travel this corridor, the project, and the MMIP as whole,” said Albert "Butch" Welch, P.E., Georgia DOT project manager said in a press release. “We’ve made every effort to deliver these improvements efficiently, and we’re confident the early opening of this initial segment demonstrates that. We are excited to celebrate this progress and carry that momentum forward to complete the overall project.”
According to officials, the Phase 2 project, in addition to added lane capacity, will reduce congestion, improve operational efficiencies and enhance mobility on I-85 in Jackson County, a well-traveled corridor heading into and out of South Carolina.
The DOT’s long-range plan is to widen I-85 to the South Carolina state line. The completed project is expected to add highway capacity for over 100,000 vehicles with an estimated 69% reduction in delays in the corridor.
According to officials, the I-85 Widening, Phase 2, project will be delivered and open to traffic four years ahead of the original schedule, which estimated construction completion in 2028.
