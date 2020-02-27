Camie Wilkes Thomas has announced her plans to seek re-election for her fifth term as Clerk of Superior Court of Jackson County.
Thomas also serves as clerk for the county's state court, juvenile court and magistrate court.
Thomas was first elected clerk in 2005.
She is the daughter of the late Luther Wilkes and of Shirley Harris Jamison of Flowery Branch.
She has two sons and two granddaughters and is a life-long resident of Jefferson.
Thomas completed the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government's certified superior court clerk certification program in 2008. She is a member of the 10th District Clerks of Georgia group and of the Clerks Association of Georgia. She is also a member of the Jefferson Lions Club, among other organizations.
"I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Jackson County as your clerk of courts," Thomas said. "Thank you for allowing me to serve as your clerk of courts and thank you for your support in the upcoming election."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.