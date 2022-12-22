The bodies of three adults were found in a residence in the 4200 block of Holland Dr. in Gainesville Wednesday (Dec. 21) in what investigators believe to be a double murder-suicide, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s (HCSO).
The women have been identified as Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry. The victims, age 57, were twin sisters. The person believed responsible for the deaths is Andrew Newberry, 24, the son of Ruth Newberry, according to the press release. He died as the result of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.
