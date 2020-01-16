After three unsuccessful votes, Braselton leaders voted Jan. 13 to defer a request for a large residential development near Chateau Elan.
In a split vote, the Braselton Town Council voted to defer a decision on annexation, rezoning and a master plan change for the 141 acres off Duncan Creek Rd. Meritage Homes of Georgia plans to develop 321 detached single-family lots on the property.
The deferral came after three votes failed to get a majority.
New council member Jim Joedecke first made a motion to deny it with a second by Bill Orr. When that failed to get a third vote, Hardy Johnson made a motion to approve the request with a second by Becky Richardson.
That vote also failed and Peggy Slappey made a motion to defer the request until the next meeting. Her motion failed, too, and town manager Jennifer Scott notified the council that no action meant automatic approval, so Joedecke voted to defer the request until March. The vote was split, but ultimately approved.
In discussions about the project, Joedecke said he struggled with calling the development a planned unit development (PUD). (Most of the property — excluding 30 acres requested for annexation — is zoned PUD and was originally part of the larger Chateau Elan PUD.)
Joedecke argued Meritage's project doesn't fit the PUD zoning standard.
“The PUD statute says that zoning district is intended to establish a truly unique development in which conventional design requirements and districts cannot accommodate,” said Joedecke. “And, at least from what I heard in the testimony (at the work session Thursday, Jan. 9), I don’t think we have that here.”
Joedecke noted a PUD must have two separate land uses, a requirement the proposed development doesn't meet.
MINI-GOLF REQUEST NIXED
In other business, the council rejected a conditional use that would allow a mini-golf establishment.
Joanne Liu requested the conditional use for 2.3 acres at 7304 and 7310 Spout Springs Rd.
Liu initially planned to put a miniature golf course and batting cages on the property, but eliminated the request for the batting cages ahead of the Jan. 9 work session.
The request raised opposition from area residents, who cited concerns with property values, noise and lighting nuisances.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•an alcoholic beverage license for Anil Kumar Sodadasi for Braselton Smoke Bar at 1929 Hwy. 211.
•the 2020 paving bid package to low bidder E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc., which submitted a base bid of $598,700 and total bid with alternate totaling $616,100. Projects include Fisk Falls Dr. and Wallace Falls Dr., Fisk Falls Dr. and Wallace Falls Dr. alternate, Zion Church Rd. and Braselton Pkwy.
•a civic center bid package for grading and utilities to ATCO Demolition and Grading, Inc. for $387,500.
•a Georgia Department of Transportation speed detection permit resolution, which will allow the police department to track speed on Braselton Pkwy.
•a request to surplus scrap vehicles.
•appointing Jennifer Scott as town manager and clerk, Gregory Jay as city attorney and Slappey as mayor pro tem and the council's seat on the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority.
