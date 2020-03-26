There was still only one COVID case reported in Jackson County as of Thursday's noon report from the state department of health.
Cases around Jackson County continued to grow, however, with 75 in Gwinnett County, 24 in Clarke County and 21 in Hall County. Madison County stayed at 2 cases while Barrow County reported 4 cases.
Overall, the state recorded 1,525 confirmed cases with 473 hospitalizations and 48 deaths.
•••
Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that all schools in the state would remain closed at least until April 24. All colleges will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.