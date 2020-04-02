Georgia deaths from COVID-19 rose to 176 by Thursday evening with another 1,129 people hospitalized with the virus.
The state's 7 p.m. report also showed that nearby Gwinnett County cases rose to 303 cases and eight deaths.
Jackson County has 11 confirmed cases with no deaths, according to the report.
Hall County's cases rose to 72 with no deaths while Clarke County has 55 confirmed cases with seven deaths.
Barrow County has 20 cases with two deaths.
