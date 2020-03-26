Georgia's Department of Health reported that Jackson County has its second confirmed case of Coronavirus.
The 7 p.m. report said that 509 people in Georgia have been hospitalized and 56 have died of the virus.
All counties except Banks around Jackson County have reported at least one case.
Gwinnett County recorded 79 cases, Clarke County 29, Hall 24, Barrow 5, Madison 3 and Franklin 1.
