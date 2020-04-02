The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Braselton area counties continues to rise.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's update April 2 at noon, there have been 5,348 confirmed cases in the state with 1,056 hospitalizations. There have been 163 deaths statewide.
Gwinnett County has reported six deaths, while Barrow County reports two. Neither Jackson nor Hall counties have reported a death.
The Barrow fatalities were a 91-year-old female and 66-year-old male. Both had underlying conditions.
Gwinnett fatalities included: a 69-year-old female with an underlying condition, an 85-year-old man with an underlying condition, a 75-year-old man (unknown if he had an underlying condition), an 80-year-old man (unknown if he had an underlying condition), a 66-year-old man (unknown if he had an underlying condition) and an 85-year-old female with an underlying condition.
Positive COVID-19 cases by county include:
•Jackson — 11
•Gwinnett — 282
•Barrow — 20
•Hall — 72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.