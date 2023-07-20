Tens of thousands of power outages were reported throughout the area Thursday evening (July 20) following heavy rain and high winds.
According to a press release from Jackson EMC, the storms left downed limbs and trees, as well as downed power lines and a number of broken poles.
In addition to Jackson EMC crews, the company called in additional contract crews to assist with removing damaged trees and limbs and making outage repairs
“At this time, our goal is to restore most Jackson EMC customers’ power within 24 hours, conditions permitting,” the company said in the press release. “Customers with special medical needs should make provisions until we can restore their power.”
As of 7:30 p.m., the outages in the area were as follows:
Meanwhile, the West Jackson Fire Department reported via Facebook that its crews responded to multiple calls for downed power lines and trees across roadways.
It said the storms left most of the city of Hoschton without power.
