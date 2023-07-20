B98FD67B-A49F-47B6-A26E-B07DAD51F5ED.jpeg

A West Jackson Fire Department crew responds to a downed power line following heavy storms Thursday evening (July 20). According to the department, most of the city of Hoschton was left without power.

Photo courtesy of the West Jackson Fire Department

Tens of thousands of power outages were reported throughout the area Thursday evening (July 20) following heavy rain and high winds.

According to a press release from Jackson EMC, the storms left downed limbs and trees, as well as downed power lines and a number of broken poles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.