Tickets sell out for Aug. 12 Wine Walk, second event set for Sept. 9
Tickets have already sold out for Braselton’s Aug. 12 Downtown Wine Walk, but a second event is planned for Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. Check the Downtown Braselton Facebook page for ticket details.
The sold-out Aug. 12 event is slated for 5-9 p.m.
The walk is approximately 1.5 miles. Walkers must be 21 years old and will need to show identification. Check-in on the day of the event will be held from 4:45-6 p.m.
“At each sipping station, businesses will welcome walkers with a different wine sample paired perfectly with a fabulous food bite – some provided by Braselton’s finest restaurants,” town leaders said. “Walkers completing the walk, will be entered into a gift certificate drawing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.