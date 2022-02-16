Hoschton downtown leaders continue to plan a 140-year celebration for the city, and that celebration will include leaving behind some current-day artifacts.
City officials will bury a time capsule to be opened in 2081.
“We put a date on it of opening it up when the city turns 200,” downtown development authority member Joe Vogt explained.
The time capsule is part of a day of celebration set for October to honor the city’s 140th anniversary which it reached in 2021 but will commemorate this year.
The celebration will be held in concert with Hoschton’s Oct. 7-9 fall festival, though the specific day has not yet been set. Event organizers aim to highlight four areas of the city’s history — agriculture, medicine, trade and the railroad — during the celebration.
The DDA hopes to display a banner soon and have t-shirts made to spread word about the event.
FRENCH FESTIVAL PLANNED
While plans for the 140-year celebration are in the works, the DDA also looks to introduce a French-themed event called the “French Toast” in late spring. The event would feature French wines and pastries.
The DDA voted to approve the event and put it before the city council for final approval.
Similar to pairing the 140-year celebration with the fall festival, DDA members discussed holding the French Toast during the city’s one-day spring festival on May 14.
Meanwhile, the DDA has discussed plans to potentially hold its inaugural barbecue festival during the third week of October to coincide with a large pickleball tournament hosted by Hoschton’s Cresswind community.
CORNHOLE LEAGUE TO BEGIN IN LATE MARCH
Hoschton’s inaugural cornhole league will begin March 23 with matches being hosted by The Red Thread Kitchen on Hwy. 53. Competition will run for six to eight weeks. Downtown Development Authority member Shawn Manaher projects that the league will feature 20 teams — or more.
“I think we can more than crush that,” Manaher said.
OTHER NEWS
In other news, the DDA:
•heard from new member Marsha Hunter — who was sworn-in Feb. 15 — that the group should wait until June to apply for grant funding for a community garden. Hunter told the DDA that more time is needed to collect information for the application. The proposed garden will be located on a two-acre tract on East Broad, New and Oak streets. DDA member Jeff Parkinson noted that the site will require “a great deal of work.”
•elected Parkinson, who was recently sworn-in as a member, as its new secretary and treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.