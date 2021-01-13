It's time for Hall County property owners to file for homestead exemptions, including the total school tax exemption and 100% disabled veteran homestead exemption. The filing period is being held from Jan. 1-April 1.
This is also the time to return the business personal property, marine/personal watercraft or aircraft form or sign up for an agriculture covenant or file a taxpayer return of real property with the Hall County Board of Assessors Office.
As January 6, the Hall County Government Center will be open for appointments only in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community and maintain government services. Citizens are encouraged to make applications online or via email where possible. However, if necessary citizens can schedule an appointment by calling 770-535-8288. Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In addition, appointments must be booked by 5 p.m. the day prior to the day of the requested appointment.
See the following on to apply for homestead exemption, file a personal property reporting form and/or apply for the conservation use covenant in person, online or via email:
- Homestead Exemptions — For questions, you can call 770-531-6720 or email assessor@hallcounty.org.
- Personal Property Reporting Forms — Email completed and & signed form to personal.property@hallcounty.org. Mail via USPS to Hall County Board of Tax Assessors, Personal Property Division, P.O. Box 1780, Gainesville, GA 30503 If you have questions call 770-531-6749 or email at personal.property@hallcounty.org.
- Conservation Use Covenant — To renew or apply call 770-531-6720 or email evargas@hallcounty.org.
For appointments, call 770-535-8288.
The Hall County Board of Tax Assessors Office is located on the first floor of the Hall County Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.
You can apply for homestead exemptions apply for a conservation use covenant online or via email if necessary. Visit hallcounty.org/239/Tax-Assessor for more information on how to make your application. If citizens are unsure of what they should do or which exemption they should apply for, they can contact the Hall County Tax Assessors Office at 770-531-6720 or assessor@hallcounty.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.