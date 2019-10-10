TONY FUNARI

1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
Most of my working career I did not have any opportunity to be involved with the communities I was living in. I had a fight with Cancer for 3 years and during that time the members of our community, family and church were very helpful to Teresa and me. As a result of the support along with prodding from community leaders I began attempts to pay back and have been doing so for the last 17 years. Experience in local government is crucial currently in our growth especially in dealing with four counties and all the cities in our area. Dealing with our citizens' concerns and wishes, maintain good quality growth, while protecting landowners’ rights, within proper zoning and ordinances are very important.
We must offer the services our town is so proud of and continue to do so without a town property tax. Local elected officials must take the time necessary to interact with other cities and county officials and be willing to take courses to better handle our responsibilities on the Town Council.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Our community is unique and fortunate to be located on the I-85 corridor even though it is split by I-85 as well as between Winder and Athens east of us and Gainesville west we benefit in many ways from an economic standpoint and do not have to fund the cost of highways. Traffic is our biggest challenge now as in most fast growing towns. The good news is we work well with the DOT and help make things work smoothly. Our land use and comprehensive plans are being reviewed now and as usual should be useful in improving decisions regarding growth and types of business growth. We must continue to make our historic area downtown a viable area for commerce, education, and community entertainment. Downtown also needs housing to allow for the live, work and play opportunity.
We do not have a school system we are responsible for, but we appreciate them, and it is one of the benefits of being part of a four-county area.
One challenge is that we seem to have four main areas, downtown, Hwy. 211, Hospital and Spout Springs. This is fine but we need a better feeling of one community, because we are a Great Community.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Controlled quality growth and maintaining services without local property taxes. Improve traffic conditions of Hwy 53. Create a by-pass around Downtown Braselton. Help finish the widening of Hwy. 211 and Spout Springs and make the use of the Life paths safer and expand them as possible.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
Tony and Teresa Funari have lived in Braselton (Chateau Elan) for 26 years. Prior to moving to Chateau Elan, they lived in Alpharetta. They moved to Braselton to be near friends and liked the easy access to I-85, the beautiful winery and resort, and the fact that it is a golf cart community. They decided to build a home in The Legends of Chateau Élan. They also have a son, Adam, who now lives in Honolulu, HI.
The Funaris have not always called Georgia their home. Tony was born in Winter Haven, FL. Teresa grew up in Opelika/Auburn, AL, and roots for the wrong team – “War Eagle?” “Go Dawgs!” – sorry, I couldn’t help that. They met while working for Belk. Tony was an executive for Belk for 38 years, and Teresa was a buyer for women's apparel at Belk stores.
Tony left Belk to take a sales manager position with Perry Ellis Golf and Resort Apparel.
Many may know that Tony is a cancer survivor. In 2001, Tony was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Tony was a pioneer in the stem-cell therapy world. Their friends, family, neighbors and church members helped them endure the fight. He fought cancer for three years, and every day someone was there from our community to support the family.
Tony is the owner of Funari Realty, has served as President of Rotary, has served as Foundation Chairman for Braselton Hospital and now serves on the Board of Trustees for Northeast Georgia Health System. Tony has served the town for 17 years. He has been involved with Parks and Recreation, the Overlay District Planning, Land Use Planning, Chairman of Zoning Board of Appeals, Local Option Sales Tax Negotiator and Life Path Committee. He has served as part of the town council for 12 years.
Tony and Teresa have enjoyed living in Chateau Elan because of all the activities offered and the friendships made.
