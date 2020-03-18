The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19 in the area, including two additional cases in Hall County.
An additional case was also confirmed in Forsyth County.
District 2 Public Health made the announcement Wednesday morning (March 18).
"This brings the total cases to five cases in District 2. Two cases total in Forsyth County and three cases total in Hall County," District 2 Public Health announced in a news release.
Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk, Public Health leaders state.
According to the news release, the best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
•Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60-percent alcohol.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Maintain at least 6-feet of space from anyone who appears ill.
•Stay home when you are sick.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center and tell them about your symptoms.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
