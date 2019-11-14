Braselton's Visitors Bureau Authority and the Downtown Development staff will host the Georgia Department of Economic Development Tourism Product Development Resource Team Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the community room.
"We invite you to join us for the presentation to hear the team's report that will provide guidance for future tourism product development in Braselton," according to a news release.
The TPDRT visited the town in August, taking a walking tour of the downtown area before boarding the town's trolley to visit other sites. The team's focus was on steering more tourism into the historic downtown district and identifying other tourism attractions. The resource team met with key tourism stakeholders — including venue managers and hoteliers, event planners, representatives from the town council and residents to learn their thoughts on tourism in the community.
The TPDRT works to evaluate a community's potential for tourism growth and development through innovative and unique experiences based on a community's local culture and heritage. The team included professionals from around the state representing arts, outdoor recreation, community development and downtown programming.
The community room is located in the back of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building, 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
