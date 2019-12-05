A panel of tourism professionals recently presented its findings to the Braselton Town Council and manager, staff and visitors.
The town’s Visitors Bureau and Downtown Development office hosted the panel, the Tourism Product Development Resource Team (TPDRT) which offered compliments to the town’s annual plan of work and some opportunities and suggestions to enhance the plan in the future.
In August, the team visited 28 sites with a goal of steering more tourism opportunities into town including the historic downtown, "creating tourism-related partnerships, building upon successes and creating new and unique opportunities."
“We saw abundant success, and we note opportunities to advance the success," said Cindy Eidson, leader of Tourism Product Development of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The team’s 92-page comprehensive report offers multi-year conclusions for study and implementation, focusing on “connect people to place with experiences that improve quality of life and differentiate you from the next town and thus expand your tourism program. Place matters now.”
“The report is extremely informative, deserving our thorough study and wide conversations. It’s exciting to realize the opportunities for our future from the eyes of professionals like these," said town manager, Jennifer Scott.
