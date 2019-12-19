Braselton leaders may take action on a controversial and legally contentious rezoning proposed for property across from Chateau Elan on Hwy. 211 at a called meeting on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
The plan for a massive housing and commercial development on 230 acres around the Publix shopping center was turned down by the council in August. A subsequent lawsuit against the town remanded the case back to the council for another hearing, which was held Dec. 9.
