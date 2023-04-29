A Braselton Town Council public hearing over an application to expand the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Development has been moved to June.
The council was originally set to hold a public hearing Thursday, May 4, but that hearing has been deferred to June 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the request of the applicant, PulteGroup.
Pulte requests annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan, approved in 1999, to move forward with expansion plans.
The Braselton Planning Commission, however, recommended denial of both requests during its April 24 meeting.
Pulte seeks to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract would connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other parcels, already within the town limits, to construct 255 more homes. Pulte also proposes a separate residential development of 62 John Wieland homes.
