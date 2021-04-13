Braselton leaders deferred a vote this week on a final site plan for a residential development near Chateau Elan.
The Braselton Town Council voted unanimously to defer a vote on the final site plan for the Chateau Elan at Duncan Creek planned unit development at its April 12 meeting. Mayor Bill Orr was absent for the vote.
Meritage Homes of Georgia plans to construct 318 detached single-family homes on the 141 acre property, located off Duncan Creek Rd. The council approved the annexation and zoning request for the development last year.
Three homeowners later filed an appeal, challenging the zoning decision.
At the council’s April 8 work session, Jim Joedecke questioned whether it “made sense” to approve given the pending appeal. He ultimately made the motion to defer the request until the council’s May meeting.
“Obviously, we have litigation pending. It would be my hope that a continuance might get these parties talking about trying to resolve this matter,” he said.
Joedecke also requested clarification on the development’s proposed name.
