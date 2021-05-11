Braselton leaders deferred action this week on a rezoning that would allow an affordable, age-restricted apartment community in the town. The request raised opposition from area residents, who donned green shirts at the council’s May meetings.
The Braselton Town Council voted unanimously May 10 to defer the rezoning request for 5 acres off Thompson Mill Rd. near The Oaks at Braselton. In making the motion to defer, councilman Hardy Johnson said he’d like to get more information on the application. The council could take action on the item in June.
Landbridge Development, LLC, is requesting a change from general commercial to multi-family and wants to develop a 40-unit senior housing community on the parcel.
Gary Hammond, who spoke for the request, described the project — named The Peaks of Braselton — at the council’s May 6 work session.
Hammond said the three-story building would include 18 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units, totaling 750 and 950 square feet. A handful of amenities — a computer and fitness center, covered patio, gazebo, picnic tables and grills, community gardens and a walking trail — are also proposed.
Of the 40 units, 36 of those would be rented to households with 50-60% of the area median income (the other four would not have income restrictions). These 36 units would rent for between $520-$770 per month to households with monthly incomes ranging between $1,700-$2,900, Hammond added. The community will be financed through state and federal credits.
Hammond noted there’s a pent-up demand for affordable senior housing in the area.
“Your community, just like many others across our great nation, has a shortage of housing for retirees with modest savings and incomes,” said Hammond.
He noted there are four similar developments in the surrounding area, each of which is 100% occupied and said some have waiting lists.
Hammond added that residents must be able to prove a source of income and said many will still be in the work force, while others will rely on Social Security income or other forms of retirement funds. He noted there will be strict qualifications on income, criminal background checks, credit checks and landlord references.
But some local residents voiced concerns over the project.
One resident, Diane Basham, said project’s design isn’t suitable when looking at surrounding developments. She added that other nearby apartment developments have larger floor plans and a more robust amenity package.
“Noble Vines apartments adjacent to this property has unit sizes almost double the square footage of these proposed apartments,” said Basham.
Another resident, Beth Henry, echoed that.
“More apartments will only adversely affect the existing usability of nearby properties,” she said. “If these apartments are allowed, there’s no question that more apartments will follow on the undeveloped property on Thompson Mill leading to Napa Ridge Rd.”
Henry also cited issues with traffic on Thompson Mill Rd., a two lane road often used as a cut-through.
“Traffic on Thompson Mill (Rd.) is already problematic and will only get worse as development continues and life gets back to normal,” she said.
Henry also discussed previous plans for the property and said those proposals were a better fit for the location. The property is located next to The Oaks at Braselton and had been slated as a second phase for that development. That plan included more residential units (a two story building with 60 units and 12 quadroplex units with 1,000 sq. ft. of living space), but it was never constructed.
TOWN APPROVES DUNCAN CREEK SITE PLAN
In other business, the council voted to approve the final site plan for a residential development near Chateau Elan.
Meritage Homes of Georgia plans to construct 318 detached single-family homes on the 141 acre property, located off Duncan Creek Rd.
The council approved the annexation and zoning request for the development last year.
Three homeowners later filed an appeal, challenging the zoning decision. And in April, the council voted to defer the vote on the site plan amid the pending litigation.
DRIVE-THRU REJECTED
Town leaders also voted Monday (May 10) to reject a request for a drive-thru off Hwy. 211.
Johnson-Knight Development, LLC, had requested a conditional use for the property at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Hwy. to allow a restaurant with a drive-thru.
The request was denied by the town’s planning commission and staff also recommended denying the request “due to reasons of the proposed use and designs presented in the application, accessibility to the site and compatibility with the planned development for which the subject parcels are a part.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•a request for annexation and a request for de-annexation at 5950 Thompson Mill Rd., allowing two developers to swap a small amount of acreage and square off their properties.
•a Georgia Department of Transportation reimbursable contract for right-of-way acquisition for the Hwy. 211 widening.
