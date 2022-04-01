The Town of Braselton is now accepting applications for its government citizens academy program, according to a press release.
“The Town of Braselton Government Citizens Academy program is a unique opportunity for citizens to develop a better understanding about Town of Braselton government,” town officials said in the press release.
Each month covers a different topic related to a town service provision. The citizens academy begins in May and runs for six months. Classes meet on the third Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m., except October, during which classes run until 10 p.m.
Tours and other opportunities are included in the curriculum. Space is limited to the first 10 qualified applicants.
“The classes fill quickly, so don't delay,” officials said.
