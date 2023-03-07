The Town of Braselton is taking applications for its Braselton Government Citizens Academy, which begins next month.
“The Town of Braselton Government Citizens Academy Program is a unique opportunity for citizens to develop a better understanding about Town of Braselton Government,” organizers said. “Each month covers a different topic related to town service provision.”
The citizens academy starts in April and runs for seven months, meeting on the third Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. The October session runs until 10 p.m. Applicants must agree to attend all seven sessions. Extracurricular activities include a trolley tour of town and ride alongs with the Braselton Police Department.
Space is limited to the first 10 qualified applicants.
“The classes fill quickly, so don't delay,” organizers said.
For more information, call 706-654-3915.
