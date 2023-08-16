Braselton leaders are looking to tidy up the town’s interstate ramps as they seek bids to maintain those areas.
The town’s visitors’ bureau has bid out that work, including maintenance of gateway signs, grass cutting and cleaning trash and debris in the area.
The town recently installed gateway signs along its interstate exit ramps in Barrow and Jackson counties. It has not yet accepted those signs, as some items remain incomplete. A landscaping company is scheduled to return for a final cleanup before the town accepts those signs. All work should be complete within two weeks, according to Town Manager Jennifer Scott.
Councilmember Jim Joedecke said the town’s exits are “the gateway to Braselton” and wants them to stand out as the best-kept exits along I-85.
“We’re a long way away from that,” he said during the council’s Aug. 10 work session.
Joedecke added, “I really hope that four years from now, we’re not talking about, ‘How do we clean these things up?’”
Councilmember James Murphy agreed with Joedecke and said town leaders must find a solution to improve the appearance of the exits, perhaps through a collaboration between private and public entities.
“I’ll put whatever support I can behind this because it’s definitely time,” he said. “And quite frankly, it’s an embarrassment to some degree, especially around (Hwy.) 53.”
Joedecke offered similar feelings about the status of the exits.
“I hate to say this, but I feel like we’re failing the town with the way we’ve handled these exits, and we can do better,” he said.
LOWE’S ARCHITECTURAL
DESIGN APPROVED
After multiple months of committee review, the town council approved on Monday (Aug. 14), with conditions, architectural renderings and elevations for a Lowe’s home improvement store planned for the Braselton Village development on Hwy. 211 across from Chateau Elan. Approval passed 4-0, with Mayor Kurt Ward abstaining.
Adjustments included adding false roofs and false windows and changes to materials, roof color and types of shingles. Conditions of approval were related to signage, signage lighting and exterior decorative lighting.
Town leaders had held off on approval of previous renderings since December, contending that the structure’s appearance was inconsistent with the design of Chateau Elan. The council sent the issue to a committee headed by Joedecke that included town officials and Lowe’s and Braselton Village representatives.
Murphy said the revisions from the committee’s work helped remedy the issues.
“I appreciate the committee’s work on that,” he said. “I think that it’s come a long way from where it started. I think it captures the essence of Chateau Elan, which I think was the objective,” he said.
Approval of the renderings and elevations did not include items related to outdoor storage.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a resolution to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Barrow County for T-SPLOST, which would be worth about $2 million to Braselton over the next five years for road projects in Barrow County.
•approved a request from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a special event permit to host its annual golf tournament at Chateau Elan. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 18.
•heard from Dick Gray during public comment, who spoke against the town’s June 2022 final site plan approval for the Braselton Village Planned Unit Development that includes the planned Lowe’s. He said the property is subject to the Hwy. 211 overlay district, which he said limits a structure to 50,000 square feet and no materials in bulk. He also said the issue should have gone before the zoning board of appeals and lacked a public hearing. “It’s just not how legitimate zoning processes work,” he said. Gray asked the council “to back up and have a public hearing on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.