I-85 Braselton sign

Shown is one of the Town of Braselton’s gateway signs on I-85. Town leaders are looking to improve the appearance of the town’s exits through seeking bids for grounds maintenance and cleanup of those areas.

Braselton leaders are looking to tidy up the town’s interstate ramps as they seek bids to maintain those areas.

The town’s visitors’ bureau has bid out that work, including maintenance of gateway signs, grass cutting and cleaning trash and debris in the area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.