The Town of Braselton has announced the public hearing schedule for all town government, agency and authority budgets for Fiscal Year 2024:
•Braselton Town Council, Thursday, June 8, 4 p.m. The council will hold a called meeting June 28 at 5 p.m. to vote on the proposed budget, which calls for $7.1 million in spending, up 15% from last year, and a projected $10.55 million in revenue, up 20% from last year. The town will have a balance of $3.45 million to go toward debt service and reserves.
•Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m. The DDA will hold a called meeting June 15 at 11 a.m. to vote on a proposed $109,295 budget.
•Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority (VBA), Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. The VBA will hold a called meeting June 29 at 10 a.m. to vote on a proposed $3.055 million budget.
•Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA), Wednesday, June 7, 3 p.m. The URA will hold a called meeting June 28 at 1 p.m. to vote on a proposed $611,280 budget.
All public meetings will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.