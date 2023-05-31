Braselton Municipal Court
Photo by Ben Munro

The Town of Braselton has announced the public hearing schedule for all town government, agency and authority budgets for Fiscal Year 2024:

•Braselton Town Council, Thursday, June 8, 4 p.m. The council will hold a called meeting June 28 at 5 p.m. to vote on the proposed budget, which calls for $7.1 million in spending, up 15% from last year, and a projected $10.55 million in revenue, up 20% from last year. The town will have a balance of $3.45 million to go toward debt service and reserves.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.