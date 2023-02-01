The Town of Braselton is gearing up for a new downtown strategic plan but needs public feedback to guide its growth vision.

Town leaders and representatives from Downtown Strategies — a firm hired to help develop a five-year growth plan — will hold a public input session on Feb. 9 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at the Braselton Civic Center (27 East Lake Dr.). The town is coming off a successful 20-year downtown plan that delivered some of Braselton's most notable structures. Town Manager Jennifer Scott stressed the importance of public opinion for this new, five-year plan.

