The Town of Braselton is gearing up for a new downtown strategic plan but needs public feedback to guide its growth vision.
Town leaders and representatives from Downtown Strategies — a firm hired to help develop a five-year growth plan — will hold a public input session on Feb. 9 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at the Braselton Civic Center (27 East Lake Dr.). The town is coming off a successful 20-year downtown plan that delivered some of Braselton's most notable structures. Town Manager Jennifer Scott stressed the importance of public opinion for this new, five-year plan.
"It's the most important thing there is," Scott said. "We can only implement the ideas if we receive them."
Braselton accomplished every project proposed in its 20-year downtown plan, a rarity for a municipality. So rare, Scott has been called upon multiple times by the Georgia Downtown Association to speak about the town's implementation of it.
"It's really the elected officials," Scott said. "For the last 20 years, we've had elected officials who — even though the person in the seat might have changed — they all stayed on course to implement the plan that our citizens thought was so important."
The 20-year plan included many structures now vital to downtown — the police and court building, library, town green, parking deck and civic center. The plan also called for sidewalks, streetscapes and relocating Hwy. 124 from the heart of downtown.
"It was an extremely ambitious plan," Scott said.
Due partly to this successful planning, Braselton was one of the first municipalities in the state to earn "Plan-First Community" status.
This next downtown plan will be less involved, as reflected in a timeline that's only a quarter as long as the previous plan.
"We did 20 years because there were so many projects that they couldn't have possibly been done in less time," Scott said. "Just moving a state highway takes 10 years or more. Now, the trend is to do five-year plans for downtowns."
While the timespan is shorter, Scott said she "can't wait to see what people want to see in downtown that we don't currently have." Scott said she wants more businesses downtown to make Braselton a shopping destination.
"There is a whole section of tourists that will actually go somewhere that has a historic center that has shopping that's different than tourists who go other places," Scott said. "We love tourism here. It's our biggest industry, and I hate not to have any section of that market."
Scott said the information-gathering phase of the downtown plan "takes a very long time," likely running through May or June. The process includes market studies and a review of all current Braselton plans, in addition to taking public input. Scott said the five-year downtown plan will likely go before the mayor and council for a vote at the end of this year or early 2024.
"Everyone should hopefully have an opportunity to give us their input," she said. "We're going to give them as long as we can and as many ways to give them to us as we can."
