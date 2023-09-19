Braselton residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and offer comments about the town’s development code update during a Nov. 1 (open house (5-6:30 p.m.) in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
A drop-in open house is planned.
