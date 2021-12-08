The Town of Braselton will honor Mayor Bill Orr with a reception Monday, Dec. 13, before his final scheduled town council meeting.
The reception will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and will be held at the Police and Municipal Court lobby at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Refreshments will be served
