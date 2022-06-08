Donor opportunities to support the Braselton Library expansion are available, according to a press release from the town.
The demand for library services has grown along with the Town of Braselton, tripling in size since the library on Brassie Lane was built in 2006.
The Braselton Library expansion will include a two-story, 8,166 square foot addition to allow for a children's wing, study rooms, and more circulation materials and programming.
A children's garden with story time amphitheater, and an environmental educational pier are also planned.
Georgia state budget includes $1.73 million in 20-year bonds for the two-story addition and the town will cover remaining expansion costs and we need donor contributions.
Naming opportunities are available, and all donor levels will receive recognition on the donor wall. Expansion renderings and donor opportunities are available at www.Braselton.net.
Contact Town Manager Jennifer Scott at jscott@braselton.net with questions or donations.
