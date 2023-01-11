Braselton’s Community Development department is launching a new, volunteer work force to help with town events and welcome visitors.
“We seek to recruit and train volunteers with talents and skills to help us plan and execute new events and projects throughout the town,” said director Amy Pinnell.
Nicknamed the “Bee-Team,” volunteers will be assigned to welcome visitors and help staff with event preparation and office tasks.
An informational meeting is set for Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 in the Civic Center located at 27 East Lake Dr. adjacent to the town’s parking deck downtown. B-Team members will be asked to complete a brief application, attend an orientation and begin learning local history.
All ages are welcome to attend the meeting, but B-team members must be at least 14 years old.
