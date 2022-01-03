The Town of Braselton will swear-in new mayor Kurt Ward and new council members Richard Harper (District 2) and James Murphy (District 4) on Thursday (Jan. 6) at 3 p.m. at the Police and Municipal Court facility located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Photos will be taken at 3 p.m., followed by the oaths of office at 3:30 p.m.
Ward defeated former District 4 councilman Hardy Johnson for the mayoral post in November, while Harper defeated Peggy Slappey for the District 2 seat and Murphy defeated Jeff Gardner in District 4.
They’ll join current council members Becky Richardson (District 1) and Jim Joedecke (District 3).
