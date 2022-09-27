The Town of Braselton will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Facility located at 5040 Hwy. 53 to discuss the 2023-2027 capital improvement element update for Braselton.
The hearing will provide the public information about the plan’s goals and the process to be followed in the preparation of the plan update. City leaders will also take community input over the plan.
