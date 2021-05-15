Governor Brian Kemp recently signed the states FY22 budget, which includes $1.73 million for an expansion project at the Braselton Library.
The state budget included $1.73 million in 20-year bonds to support the library’s plans for a two-story addition to its existing building. The town will cover the remainder of the cost as its local share.
The existing library opened in 2006 and the planned 8,000-square feet addition will allow for more circulation materials and programming. Additional materials will be provided for all ages, from children's books and juvenile non-fiction, to young adult and adult titles. The library's children's storytime areas will also be accommodated.
The project gained the support of the Piedmont Library System, the Georgia Library System and the University System Board of Regents before being presented to the General Assembly.
“We have so many people to thank,” said town manager Jennifer Scott, “including Appropriations Chairman Terry England, Appropriations Subcommittee chair David Knight, Representative Tommy Benton, Senator Frank Ginn and others who realized and advocated for our need. The Piedmont Regional Library system played a critical role representing the project to the Georgia Library System. As always, the General Assembly did a thorough review of all requests in the state and approved the most needed projects.”
The addition will connect to the current library on its western side plus add more parking spaces. The state appropriation allows for design, construction and equipping the expansion project.
