Hoschton will add over 100 more townhomes following a rezoning approval.
The city council on Monday (March 21) granted a multiple family residential district zoning for 22.13 acres on the northside of Josh Pirkle Rd., west of Panther Ct., for a proposed 108-unit townhome development.
The property was previously zoned light industrial.
The approval came with an added condition that the City of Hoschton provide water to the development. The city has applied to the Town of Braselton for sewer service for the development.
Other conditions require a one-vehicle garage and a minimum of 1,800 square feet of heated floorspace. Vinyl siding will not be allowed.
The rezoning passed 5-1 with Mayor Lauren O’Leary voting in opposition.
O’Leary said this addition would increase Hoschton to approximately 700 approved townhomes, further necessitating the need for an additional police offer — a salary that could not be covered through impact fees owed to the city for the development.
“So that would come out of our pocket — or the citizens’ pockets, rather,” O’Leary said.
The mayor also expressed the need for an additional access point to the development to pull traffic off of West Jefferson Rd.
Shawn Manaher, a newly-appointed downtown development authority (DDA) member, offered public comment, asking if a homeowners association would oversee the development and if rental caps would be imposed.
Applicant Kenneth Whiteworth said an HOA would oversee the property, but asked that rental restrictions not be imposed on townhome owners. He said that the HOA would ensure that any renters were in compliance.
Whiteworth then added, “Our intention is not to rent all these things out.”
In other business, the council:
•approved a series of budget amendments to close out the FY2021 budget.
•approved the final plat for Phase 3 of the 55-and-over Cresswind development, located on the south end of the city. Cresswind will eventually have 1,300 homes.
•approved a $16,000 change order for sanitary sewer and main outfall behind the Cambridge townhome development. City manager Joe Hayes said the water and sewer lines were the same height. “We had to drop the water line,” Hayes explained.
•approved a $15,500 change order to allow for seismic refraction for rock levels in the Panther Court subdivision.
•approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Hoschton DDA, allowing the DDA to coordinate rental of the two units adjoining the city’s new police station at 4162 Hwy. 53. All rental money would go to the city. The agreement will run until June 30, 2023 as the police department will eventually need the adjoining spaces.
•accepted the resignation of DDA member Tracey Carden and appointed Manaher, who was already serving on the board as an associate DDA member.
•heard from police chief Brad Hill that Hoschton’s police station is 96% complete. He moved into the facility last week. The department has also purchased three fully-equipped used patrol cars from Oakwood’s police department. Hill added that the department is “pretty-much ready” to hire an additional officer. A part-time police clerk was scheduled to begin work on Tuesday (March 22). Hill said the department, which the city reinstated in July 2021 after an 11-year hiatus, has answered 57 service calls since January. The department is still waiting for report-writing software to be installed and a DOT permit to run radar and laser.
•met for over an hour and a half in closed session to discuss personnel, potential litigation and real estate but took no action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.