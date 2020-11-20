Efforts to revive a residential project near Publix in West Jackson received a blow Nov. 19 when the Jackson County Planning Commission vote 3-0 in favor of denial. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have final say on the issue as it's Dec. 21 meeting.
Developers had previously gotten approval to build senior living house on the 22.7 acres on Hwy. 124 across from Old Wick Trail. But that project fell through. Efforts to again market the land for a senior-focus community were reportedly not successful due to a market-saturation of those kind of developments in the area.
That led L.T.R. Investments to seek a map amendment to change the site from suburban to urban to develop 103 townhouse units.
But the impact of traffic on the area from area citizens and some planning board members was apparently the main reason the project failed to gain approval.
Board member Steve Wittery said that senior living projects tend to have a lower impact on traffic than other residential developments since seniors tend to travel a different times of the day.
BRASELTON COMMERCIAL
In another project near Braselton, the planning board gave the go ahead for a commercial development on 7.5 acres at 6275 Hwy. 53. The property faces Hwy. 53 and is part of a larger tract current zoned industrial. Developers want to create two commercial areas fronting the road.
JEFFERSON AREA SUBDIVISION
A proposed Jefferson-area subdivision on 113 acres got a lot of pushback from area residents. The planning board ultimately recommended approval in a 2-1 vote, but not before several residents voiced opposition to the project
Residents said the property, located on County Farm Rd. off Hwy. 15, had at one time been a landfill for the City of Jefferson. They said they were worried about toxic waste possibly being disturbed and flowing into their water wells.
SOUTH JACKSON
A proposed residential project in South Jackson seeking a map amendment was tabled after developers failed to show up for the public hearing.
The project would be on 32 acres at Hwy. 330, Bogart.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the board approved:
• rezoning 4.6 acres at 625 Curk Roberts Rd., Braselton, from A-2 to M-H for residential use.
• map amendments for 95 acres at 1288 Maddox Rd., Hoschton, to develop 167 lots for a subdivision.
• map amendment for New Liberty Church to allow for a LED sign.
