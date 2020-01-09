A large mixed use development — with townhomes, detached residences and commercial aspects — is planned in Braselton.
Developers filed a Development of Regional Impact submission on Dec. 27 for the property located at 1187 Hwy. 124, which is located in Barrow County.
Manor Restorations, LLC, plans 147 detached residential units, 153 townhomes and plans to reserve three acres for commercial use.
Developers plan to seek a rezoning for the property, according to the DRI.
