A controversial townhouse project proposed for an industrial area in Braselton has been pulled from the town council's July 13 agenda at the request of the applicant.
The project is in an industrial area along Broadway Ave. where a rezoning from manufacturing to multi-family residential is required.
In an hour-long hearing on July 9, the council heard plans by the developers to build 161 upscale townhouse that would be rental units and not for sale to individual owners. It is the first proposed project of its kind in the town.
"It's a unique model we're looking at here," said councilman Hardy Johnson. "We're taking a rental unit here and trying to fit it into our construct. It's interesting."
The project calls for "upscale" town homes of 1,800 sq. ft. minimum.
The council had been slated to vote on the rezoning application at its July 13 meeting, but town manager Jennifer Scott said it has been pulled off the agenda until a later date.
The Braselton Planning Commission had recommended denial of the project at its May meeting. Planning board members said they thought residential development in an industrial area was not a good fit.
"It's out of place," said Allan Slovin, chairman of the Braselton Planning Commission.
Planner Billy Edwards concurred, saying the proposal goes against the city's comprehensive plan and varies too much from the adjacent land's use.
Board planning board member Stephanie Braselton Williams voted for the project, saying it "might be a breath of fresh air" for the city.
