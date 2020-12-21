Traditions of Braselton was recently named in the top 25 subdivisions in Atlanta by absorption rate.
The designation is based on Metrostudy's 3Q20 Atlanta Residential Survey.
In addition to making the top 25 list for annual closings versus annual starts, this ranking also places Traditions of Braselton second in Jackson County behind The Seasons at Pendergrass. Traditions placed in the top spot for the number of active builders among those top 25 in Metrostudy’s 3Q20 Atlanta Residential Survey.
