According to a press release, 121 home sites will be added to Traditions of Braselton, bringing the total number of home sites to 1,400.
Fifty of those new home sites are situated in The Sanctuary – a new section with homes from the $700,000s and up. The other 71 lots are located at the back of the community and were part of the original master plan. To help accommodate traffic to these new homes, a new community entrance will be created off Jackson Trail.
Bryan Allen, the general manager of Traditions of Braselton, said demand for new homes has grown “by leaps and bounds.”
“We currently have 18 builders represented throughout the community, building everything from spec houses in the high $300s to custom homes in the $700 to million-dollar range,” he said. “There are 150 homes under construction currently with new builds being added monthly in order to keep up with demand.”
For more information, visit www.TraditionsofBraseltonHomes.com.
